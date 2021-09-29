Canada September 29 2021 5:57pm 02:02 Accused in Quebec’s 15th femicide appears in court A 36-year-old man has appeared in Joliette court in the case of the death of a mother of five. The man was formally accused of second-degree murder. Global’s Gloria Henriquez has the details. St-Donat man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Quebec’s 15th femicide REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8231866/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8231866/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?