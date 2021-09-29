St-Donat man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Quebec’s 15th femicide

Send this page to someone via email

A 36-year-old man appeared via tele-conference in Joliette court on Monday and was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a 32-year-old woman.

On Tuesday, Quebec provincial police said officers were called to a home in St-Donat, Que., located roughly 135 kilometres north of Montreal, at around 2:45 p.m. on Monday after a woman’s “inanimate” body was found inside.

The mother of five was taken to hospital but was later pronounced dead.

The Crown said the man was charged with second-degree murder based on early findings in the investigation that indicated it was not premeditated.

The Crown also asked for the judge to issue an order that would prevent the accused from communicating with several people close to the investigation. The order also forbids him from contacting his five children.

When asked if he understood the order, the accused became emotional, saying, “But I want to see my kids.”

The accused was being detained by the Sûreté du Québec in Ste-Agathe but was expected to be transferred to Joliette Wednesday afternoon.

He will remain in custody until his next court appearance on Oct. 20.

The woman’s death is the 15th suspected femicide of 2021 in Quebec.

It happened on the same day the government announced additional resources for survivors of sexual and domestic violence in the way of free legal consultations.

It’s one of many recent government initiatives aimed at tackling the issue of domestic violence and violence against women.

While the Regroupement des maisons pour femmes victimes de violence conjugale, a network representing 40 women’s shelters, lauded the government’s efforts it said more needs to be done.

The group is calling on Quebec to implement all 190 recommendations in the committee expert report on support for victims of sexual assault and domestic violence titled Rebâtir la confiance.

“All women have the right to security, integrity and freedom,” Chantal Arseneault, president of the network, said in a news release. “Let’s not relax our efforts.”

If you are someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available at the toll-free hotline at 1-800-363‑9010. In case of an emergency, dial 911.

–with files from Global News’ Gloria Henriquez