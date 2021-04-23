Quebec pledges $233 million to fight domestic violence after spate of femicides

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Quebec is investing an additional $223 million into the fight against domestic violence in the wake of a spate of femicides this year.

At least 10 women have been killed by their male partners in 2021, a situation advocates say has been worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: Quebec records 10th femicide of the year amid domestic violence crisis

Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault said Friday the funding will be spread over five years and is in addition to amounts already announced.

The Quebec government was criticized for spending too little to fight domestic violence after it included $22.5 million over five years in the most recent budget.

Read more: Seven women killed in 7 weeks has Quebec sounding alarm over domestic violence spike

Story continues below advertisement

Women’s shelters in the province will receive an extra $92 million over the five-year span.

Guilbault says every femicide breaks her heart and is urging women to seek a safe haven if they’re facing physical or psychological violence.