Family continues search for missing woman in Edmonton who hasn’t been seen since January

Send this page to someone via email

Verlyn Ermineskin hasn’t heard from her sister Jeanine Ermineskin, 38, since early January.

“She always knew my number, she always knew how to get a hold of me on Facebook, but this has been way too long and I haven’t heard from her… I just don’t want to think the worst,” Verlyn said.

Jeanine is known to spend time in the downtown core. Verlyn said she is familiar with the streets and struggles with drug use, but always will keep in touch. Verlyn said if her sister is on the streets, she is usually riding a bike.

Read more: Community mourns death of young woman after body found in Lac La Biche

“We are just all clueless and all worried, and praying.”

Edmonton police said Jeanine’s disappearance is out of character and there are concerns for her safety. She was last seen January 6th.

Story continues below advertisement

Jeanine is indigenous, she is five-foot-8 with blue eyes, long blond hair and a thin build. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, and a red and white scarf.

Verlyn said if anyone sees Jeanine, to let her know her family is worried.

“She can come back to us, she can call us, text us… Anything would help.”

Jeanine is a mom to four children, her youngest is two-years-old. She is described as artistic and a good person.

Verlyn hopes Jeanine is found before her 39th birthday, on April 23.

“I just want her to be found safe… We all miss her and we don’t want to be burying another sister.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I just want her to be found safe… We all miss her and we don't want to be burying another sister."

Anyone who has information regarding Ermineskin’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service immediately at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.