Renewed plea for info on missing B.C. woman who hasn’t been seen in four years

The family of a missing woman is renewing its plea for more information four years after she disappeared.

Kristina Ward was reported missing in late September 2017.

Langley RCMP released a video at the time that showed Ward walking with a man with a bike.

In the video, Ward can be seen crossing the street at 104 Avenue and 142 Street in Surrey between 7:50 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. on Sept. 27.

On Monday, members of Ward’s family gathered at the site where she was last seen in an effort to generate tips on her whereabouts.

“She’s been missing for over four years now,” mother Lee Ann Ward said. “The struggle gets harder every year with no tips, no information, no whereabouts or sightings of my daughter.”

RCMP say their serious crime unit has conduct of the investigation.

Ward, who would now be 24 years old, is described as Indigenous, five-foot-five, 130 pounds with curly brown hair and brown eyes.

Lee-Ann Ward says her daughter’s name is now in the database of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.

— with files from Catherine Urquhart