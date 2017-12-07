Canada
December 7, 2017 6:57 pm

Video shows Abbotsford woman walking with man with a bike, 2 days before she vanished

By National Online Journalist  Global News

Thurs. Dec. 7: A video has now been released by Langley RCMP showing missing Langley woman Kristina Ward. She was reported missing Sept. 29 and this is the last confirmed sighting of her.

Police are into their fourth month looking for Kristina Ward, a 20-year-old Abbotsford woman who was initially reported missing on Sept. 25.

Now, the Langley RCMP have released a video that shows Ward walking with a man with a bike, two days before she vanished.

In the video, Ward can be seen crossing the street at 104th Avenue and 142nd Street in Surrey between 7:50 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. on Sept. 27.

Investigators want to talk to the man in the video.

The video was taken two days after she was initially reported missing. She had contact with police later that day but was reported missing again two days later on Sept. 29.

“Kristina has now been missing for over two months and requires medication, elevating concerns for her well-being,” RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy said in a news release.

“We are asking anyone with any information that might help us to locate her, to please call Langley RCMP immediately.”

The Langley RCMP said the investigation into Ward’s disappearance remains a “high priority,” and encouraged “everyone to view the video.”

The images are shot from a long distance, but viewers might be “familiar with the gait or mannerisms of the male walking with Kristina,” police said.

“The smallest piece of information might be very helpful.”

