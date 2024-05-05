Menu

Canada

Car crashes into flower store at Park and Tilford in North Vancouver

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted May 5, 2024 1:52 pm
1 min read
Car crashes into store at Park and Tilford in North Vancouver
A two-vehicle collision at Park and Tilford shopping centre left one car inside of a store. North Vancouver RCMP said alcohol was a suspected factor in the crash.
Onlookers gathered at a shopping mall parking lot in North Vancouver after a car destroyed a store-front, Saturday evening.

Around 8 p.m., a two-vehicle collision happened in the parking lot of Park and Tilford, just off Main Street.

One car, a red sedan, ended up backward and smashed through the front of Special Moments Flowers and Gifts.

The other car ended up against some barriers outside the Winners store.

No one was injured in the crash, which police said is fortunate.

13-year-old crashes Lamborghini in West Vancouver

Alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash for one of the drivers.

“North Van RCMP would like to remind the public to always plan a safe ride home if you plan on drinking. This crash had multiple bystanders in the area that could have been injured and this collision could have had tragic consequences. We are fortunate there was only property damage,” Cpl. Brett Urano said.

The mother of the flower shop owner was on the scene later in the evening and spoke with Global News. She said her daughter was in Whistler at the time of the crash and police contacted her.

“(Police) just said the store was destroyed and my daughter thought it was a joke,” Linda Larson said.

“And then the policeman took a picture and texted it to her. She is up in Whistler and she phoned (me) just hysterical. It is Mother’s Day next weekend and she’s got loads of flowers coming.”

A female driver is being investigated for alcohol-related offences.

Woman drives wrong way on Highway 99, causes head-on crash
