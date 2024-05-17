Surrey RCMP notifies residents of convicted sex offender residing in city

Send this page to someone via email

The Surrey RCMP is notifying residents that a convicted sex offender will be released into the city to reside there.

Twenty-nine-year-old Ezaz Razak will be residing in the community of Surrey after the completion of his federal sentence.

In 2019, Razak was convicted of sexually assaulting two women in 2017.

“He represents a serious and imminent risk to vulnerable women and intimate partners,” Surrey RCMP Cpl. James Mason said.

The public interest notification has been issued under the Privacy Act of Canada.

View image in full screen Convicted sex offender Ezaz Razak will be residing in Surrey, police said. Surrey RCMP

Razak is bound by several conditions which include not possessing any alcohol or drugs, and he must adhere to a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. every day.

Story continues below advertisement

Surrey RCMP said Razak will be subject to monitoring in order to “ensure compliance with his conditions.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Anyone who sees or knows of Razak violating any of his conditions is asked to call 911 immediately.

It is unclear exactly when Razak will be released into the community. Global News has reached out to Surrey RCMP for clarification.