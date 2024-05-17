Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Surrey RCMP notifies residents of convicted sex offender residing in city

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted May 17, 2024 9:18 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Dangerous sex offender residing in Surrey'
Dangerous sex offender residing in Surrey
A dangerous sex offender, who RCMP say poses a serious risk to vulnerable women and intimate partners -- is now living in Surrey.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Surrey RCMP is notifying residents that a convicted sex offender will be released into the city to reside there.

Twenty-nine-year-old Ezaz Razak will be residing in the community of Surrey after the completion of his federal sentence.

In 2019, Razak was convicted of sexually assaulting two women in 2017.

“He represents a serious and imminent risk to vulnerable women and intimate partners,” Surrey RCMP Cpl. James Mason said.

The public interest notification has been issued under the Privacy Act of Canada.

Convicted sex offender Ezaz Razak will be residing in Surrey, police said. View image in full screen
Convicted sex offender Ezaz Razak will be residing in Surrey, police said. Surrey RCMP

Razak is bound by several conditions which include not possessing any alcohol or drugs, and he must adhere to a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. every day.

Story continues below advertisement

Surrey RCMP said Razak will be subject to monitoring in order to “ensure compliance with his conditions.”

Trending Now
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Anyone who sees or knows of Razak violating any of his conditions is asked to call 911 immediately.

It is unclear exactly when Razak will be released into the community. Global News has reached out to Surrey RCMP for clarification.

Click to play video: 'High-risk sex offender pleads guilty to charges'
High-risk sex offender pleads guilty to charges
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices