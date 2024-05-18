Fort McMurray evacuation order lifted after subdued wildfire behaviour

Send this page to someone via email

The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo has lifted the evacuation order for the residents of several communities in Fort McMurray, Alta., who were forced to leave their homes earlier this week due to the threat of wildfire.

About 6,600 residents of Abasand, Beacon Hill, Grayling Terrace, and Prairie Creek were forced to flee their homes on Tuesday afternoon due to the out-of-control wildfire, which measured 19,493 hectares as of Saturday.

Officials said recent rain has reduced the intensity of the wildfire and significant progress has been made on containing the northern edge.

Construction of fire guards has been completed between the northern edge of the fire and Fort McMurray, helping prevent the wildfire from moving closer to the community, landfill and Highway 63.

“You can now return home,” said Sandy Bowman, mayor of the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, in an update Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

“We will be very pleased to see you.”

Officials said good progress has been made on containing the northern edge of the wildfire, which is still listed as out of control.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“Residents will have to live with an active wildfire near their community for weeks, if not months,” said Alberta Wildfire information officer Josee St-Onge during a Saturday morning update streamed on social media.

“Bringing a wildfire of this size under control will take time and hard work.”

St-Onge said the closest point of the fire remains about 5.5 km from the Fort McMurray landfill and 4.5 km from the intersection of Highway 63 and 881.

The fire did not grow on Friday, she said, and overnight rainfall is expected to help subdue fire activity.

Todd Loewen, Alberta’s minister of forestry and parks, said residents still need to be cautious as they return to their homes.

“The Alberta government is willing to put the resources necessary to make sure that we take this fire and take it to the further states of being held and under control,” he said.

“But because of the hard work that’s been done … we can safely have the people of Fort McMurray come back to their homes.”

Story continues below advertisement

Officials are reminding residents to avoid travelling into wooded areas near the wildfire or flying drones in the area as crews are still actively working to contain the fire.

A fire ban remains in effect for Fort McMurray’s urban service area and Forest Protection Area, restricting outside fires of any type, open-air fires, recreational fires like backyard fire pits, fireworks and charcoal barbeques.

Propane appliances, such as barbecues and gas heaters, are still permitted.

Emergency social services, including food and accommodation, will remain in place until 12 p.m. Sunday.

Highway 63 and Highway 881 are open, officials said, and traffic is flowing in both directions.

Alberta Wildfire information

For the latest information on which areas in Alberta are under an evacuation alert or order due to a wildfire, visit the Alberta Emergency Alert website.

For the latest information on the wildfire status and danger across the province, visit the Alberta Wildfire website.

The latest information on fire advisories, restrictions and bans across the province can be found on the Alberta fire bans website.

More to come…