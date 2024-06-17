Gordon Ramsay ‘lucky’ to be alive, shows off severe bruising after bike accident

Send this page to someone via email

After a serious bicycling accident, Gordon Ramsay has a simple message for his fans: wear a helmet.

On Saturday, the celebrity chef shared a video to social media saying he is “lucky” to be alive after a “really bad” collision in Connecticut.

While standing in the iconic red and blue Hell’s Kitchen dining room, Ramsay, 57, lifted the side of his pristine chef’s jacket to reveal a massive, purple-coloured bruise on his abdomen.

“You know how much I love cycling and triathlons and Iron Man, etcetera,” Ramsay stared. “This week, unfortunately, I had a really bad accident, and it really shook me.”

Throughout the video, Ramsay’s left hand is seen visibly shaking as he discusses the incident.

“Honestly, I’m lucky to be here,” said the father of six.

“You’ve got to wear a helmet,” he insisted. “I don’t care how short the journey is. I don’t care the fact that these helmets cost money, but they’re crucial. Even with the kids, a short journey, they’ve got to wear a helmet.”

Ramsay said a team of “incredible” trauma surgeons, doctors and nurses treated him at Lawerence + Memorial Hospital in New London, Conn., following the collision. The chef shared two additional photos in his post: a “before” image of Ramsay with his bike, wearing a helmet and yellow and black triathlon suit, and an “after” photo of his torn clothing and decimated helmet.

“I’m doing ok and did not break any bones or suffer any major injuries but I am a bit bruised up looking like a purple potato,” Ramsay wrote in the caption.

He said he is “most thankful for my helmet that saved my life.”

The post drew incredible sympathy from Ramsay’s fans as well as fellow cyclists advocating for the importance of wearing a helmet when biking.

Should I wear a helmet?

According to Statistics Canada data from 2013 and 2014, only 42 per cent of 12 million cyclists surveyed reported they “always” wear a helmet.

Ottawa Public Health said the use of helmets is important to protect from “serious head injury” during activities including cycling, skateboarding, sledding and skiing. After a fall or blow to the head, a certified helmet will absorb impact, reduce the risk of brain injury and protect from skull fractures.

“The effects of a head injury can last a lifetime, changing the way you walk, talk, play and think,” the authority warns.

It is important to choose the right helmet for the different types of activities. Instructions for how to choose the proper helmet, and how to fit it correctly, can be found at Parachute Canada.