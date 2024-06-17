Fatal shooting in lobby of Toronto office building leaves 3 dead

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a shooting that took place in the lobby of an office building on Monday afternoon left three dead.

Toronto police said gunshots were heard around Don Mills Road and Mallard Road just before 3:30 p.m.

Initial reports suggested that three people had been injured, though police did not share any more details. Paramedics told Global News that they had not transported anyone from the scene.

In an update just after 5 p.m., investigators said three adults had been pronounced dead after the shooting.

Sources told Global News the shooting was being investigated as a possible murder-suicide.

The fatal shooting also shut down a school in the area.

Mallard Road — which is a dead-end route leading from Don Mills Road — was taped off by emergency services, blocking access to the end of the road, where a school, daycare and other buildings are located.

Northmount School, at the end of Mallard Road, was placed into lockdown.

Police said members of its emergency task force and K9 units were clearing a building in the area, with daycare staff and children exiting. Many of those exiting the building appeared emotional as some children were picked up by their caregivers.

TTC buses were also sent to the scene to shelter those waiting to be picked up.

Investigators warned there would be a large police presence in the area, with road closures and delays to be expected.

— with files from Global News’ Tracy Tong