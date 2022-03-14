Community mourns death of young woman after body found in Lac La Biche

Send this page to someone via email

Community members in Lac La Biche are mourning the death of a 21-year-old woman, identified by family as Tytiana Janvier.

A vigil was held Sunday night.

RCMP have provided very little information, other than to confirm they’re investigating a death in the hamlet of roughly 2,300 people. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday in Edmonton and no arrests have been made, RCMP said.

RCMP have not released information on the age, gender or name of the person found dead.

The victim’s mother told Global News RCMP have not shared any details with her, other than the scheduled autopsy.

Lac La Biche is located 215 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

