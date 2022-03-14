Menu

Canada

Community mourns death of young woman after body found in Lac La Biche

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted March 14, 2022 8:16 pm
Tytiana Janvier, 21. View image in full screen
Tytiana Janvier, 21, in a photo supplied by her family. Supplied to Global News

Community members in Lac La Biche are mourning the death of a 21-year-old woman, identified by family as Tytiana Janvier.

A vigil was held Sunday night.

RCMP have provided very little information, other than to confirm they’re investigating a death in the hamlet of roughly 2,300 people. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday in Edmonton and no arrests have been made, RCMP said.

RCMP have not released information on the age, gender or name of the person found dead.

The victim’s mother told Global News RCMP have not shared any details with her, other than the scheduled autopsy.

Lac La Biche is located 215 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

More to come…

Alberta RCMP tagVigil tag#MMIW tagMissing and Murdered Indigenous Women tagLac La Biche tagLac La Biche crime tagLac La Biche death tagfirst nations woman tagTytiana Janvier tag

