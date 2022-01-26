Menu

Crime

Man wanted in Lac La Biche homicide arrested in Edmonton

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted January 26, 2022 10:41 am
RCMP-wanted-Lorne-Cardinal-Lac-La-Biche-global-news View image in full screen
Lorne Cardinal was wanted in connection with the death of Landy Shirt. . Courtesy: RCMP

A 25-year-old Lac La Biche, Alta., man wanted for first-degree murder has been arrested in Edmonton.

Lorne Cardinal was wanted in connection with the death of Landy Shirt.

Shirt, 31, was reported missing by his family on Dec. 8, 2021. The family told police they had not seen Shirt since Dec. 3 in Maskwacis.

Read more: RCMP issue warrant for man wanted for first-degree murder in northern Alberta

On Dec. 18,  Shirt was found dead inside an apartment building in Lac La Biche. Police have not released the cause of Shirt’s death.

Trending Stories

An arrest warrant was issued for Cardinal on Dec. 21. In an update Wednesday morning, Lac La Biche RCMP said Cardinal was located in Edmonton on Sunday and arrested for the murder of Shirt.

Story continues below advertisement

Cardinal remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in St. Paul Provincial Court on Thursday.

Lac La Biche is located about 200 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

