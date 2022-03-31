Danielle Smith looking to re-enter Alberta politics, seeking UCP nomination in Livingstone-Macleod

Send this page to someone via email

Former Alberta provincial politician-turned-radio talk personality Danielle Smith is looking to get back under the dome in Edmonton.

Smith said Thursday she will be seeking the nomination candidacy for the United Conservative Party in the riding of Livingstone-Macleod for next year’s general election, set for May 29, 2023.

The current UCP MLA for the riding is Roger Reid, an area businessman. Smith will speak to reporters more about the move on Friday.

Party leader and Premier Jason Kenney is set to face a leadership review next month —the results of which have the potential to upset the political apple cart in the province.

There has been open discontent by a segment of Kenney’s caucus and party over his leadership and COVID-19 policies. Several polls have indicated that a Kenney-led UCP would lose to the Opposition NDP in next spring’s election.

Kenney, in an attempt to quell growing dissatisfaction, agreed months ago to move up the leadership vote from this fall to April.

Last week, the party cancelled a plan to have an in-person vote in Red Deer — where thousands of members were to cast their vote on Kenney’s future — and replaced it with the mail-in ballot.

The party said there were too many people registered to vote for the size of the space that was booked.

“We were headed for over 20,000 delegates for a hotel that could accommodate 2,300 in Red Deer — clearly, physically impossible to do that,” Kenney said in a news conference on Monday.

“We’d have people standing outside for hours on end, perhaps in snowy weather, with protesters shouting at them from all sides.

"It would have been a disaster and everybody knows that."

The decision to move to mail-in votes has drawn harsh criticism from some members of Kenney’s caucus, two of whom broke ranks last week to call for his resignation.

The rules require Kenney to receive 50 per cent, plus one, of the vote. Otherwise a leadership race is triggered.

While Smith is currently only seeking to become an MLA once again, last fall she said if the leadership of the UCP is open, she feels she would have to run.

“I believe in unity,” she said in a roundtable discussion livestreamed to the Western Standard‘s YouTube on Nov. 20, 2021 at the UCP annual general meeting in Calgary.

Smith has been involved in Alberta’s political scene for decades.

She became the leader of the now-defunct Wildrose Party in 2009, and was the leader of the official Opposition after the 2012 provincial election.

After former premier Alison Redford resigned in a cloud of scandal and former federal cabinet minister Jim Prentice became Progressive Conservative Party leader and premier, Smith and eight other Wildrose MLAs then crossed the floor to join the PCs in December 2014.

View image in full screen Alberta Premier Jim Prentice and former Wildrose Leader Danielle Smith speak to media after a caucus meeting in Edmonton Alta., Wednesday, December 17, 2014. Prentice’s caucus met to discuss a bid by at least half the official Opposition to cross the floor. Jason Franson, The Canadian Press

However, she lost her seat in the legislature to Carrie Fischer, who won the PC nomination over Smith in the riding of Calgary-Highwood.

The move made national headlines and gutted the Wildrose. None of the floor-crossers retained their seats after the 2015 provincial election that saw Rachel Notley and the NDP win power.

Brian Jean, who has also returned to Alberta politics as the UCP MLA for Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche following a byelection earlier this month, took over the Wildrose leadership after the mass exodus.

The party rallied under Jean to win 21 seats in the 2015 election to retain official Opposition status.

Jean’s Wildrose merged with the PCs under Jason Kenney, to create what is now the governing United Conservative Party.

In recent years, Smith hosted a talk radio show on 770 CHQR in Calgary, a radio station owned by Corus, which is also the parent company of Global News.

After six years on the airwaves, Smith quit her radio job last January.

— With files from Dean Bennett, The Canadian Press