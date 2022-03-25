Kenney political foe fears mail-in leadership vote will be rampant with fraud

Send this page to someone via email

A major rival to Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he fears a mail-in leadership vote will be rampant with cheating and fraud.

Brian Jean, MLA-elect in Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche and co-founder of the United Conservative Party, says he is having a sense of deja vu.

Jean lost the UCP leadership to Kenney in 2017 in a race marred by allegations of collusion and voting irregularities.

He says he’s heard again of possible membership mining to harvest favourable ballots for Kenney, and he plans to send a complaint to Elections Alberta and file an arbitration request to the UCP.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier this week, the party cancelled an in-person meeting in Red Deer, where thousands of members were to cast their vote on Kenney’s future, and replaced it with a mail-in ballot.

The decision has drawn harsh criticism from some members of Kenney’s caucus, two of whom broke ranks Thursday to call for his resignation.