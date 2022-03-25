Menu

Politics

Kenney political foe fears mail-in leadership vote will be rampant with fraud

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 25, 2022 3:54 pm
Brian Jean speaks to reporters at the Alberta legislature in Edmonton on Monday, March 20, 2017. View image in full screen
Brian Jean speaks to reporters at the Alberta legislature in Edmonton on Monday, March 20, 2017. Jean, a rival to Alberta Premier Jason Kenney's leadership, says he fears a mail-in leadership vote will be rampant with cheating and fraud. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Codie McLachlan

A major rival to Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he fears a mail-in leadership vote will be rampant with cheating and fraud.

Brian Jean, MLA-elect in Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche and co-founder of the United Conservative Party, says he is having a sense of deja vu.

Read more: Alberta Premier Jason Kenney’s leadership review moved to mail-in vote

Jean lost the UCP leadership to Kenney in 2017 in a race marred by allegations of collusion and voting irregularities.

He says he’s heard again of possible membership mining to harvest favourable ballots for Kenney, and he plans to send a complaint to Elections Alberta and file an arbitration request to the UCP.

Read more: Kenney seriously considered leaving his post before deciding to fight for his job: audio recording

Earlier this week, the party cancelled an in-person meeting in Red Deer, where thousands of members were to cast their vote on Kenney’s future, and replaced it with a mail-in ballot.

The decision has drawn harsh criticism from some members of Kenney’s caucus, two of whom broke ranks Thursday to call for his resignation.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
