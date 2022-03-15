UCP candidate Brian Jean wins Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche byelection

Send this page to someone via email

United Conservative Party candidate Brian Jean earned a decisive victory in the Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche byelection on Tuesday night.

Shortly before 10 p.m., Elections Alberta’s website showed 53 of 62 polls were reporting and Jean had more than two-thirds of the votes at that point.

Jean, who has been out of politics since 2018, lost the 2017 UCP leadership race to Jason Kenney — who would go on to become Alberta’s premier — has called for Kenney to step down as the party’s leader and said the UCP needs to go through a renewal of sorts to have a chance at preventing the NDP from winning the next election.

Jean is a former Conservative MP who also used to be the leader of Alberta’s Wildrose Party. With Jean at the helm of that party, it merged with the Progressive Conservative Party to form what is now the UCP.

Kenney will face a leadership review on April 9.

Shortly before 10 p.m., Jean was being most closely trailed by NDP candidate Ariana Mancini and Wildrose Independence Party candidate Paul Hinman.

There are eight candidates trying to win the legislature seat which has been vacant since former UCP MLA Laila Goodridge resigned to run for the federal Conservatives in August.

