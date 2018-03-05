Fort McMurray MLA Brian Jean leaving politics

Brian Jean, the United Conservative MLA for Fort McMurray-Conklin and former Wildrose Party leader, is resigning from his seat in the Alberta legislature.

In a statement Monday evening, Jean said he didn’t make the decision lightly but needs to focus on spending time with his family.

“Being elected to represent the people of Fort McMurray in different capacities since 2004 has been one of the greatest honours in my life,” he said.

“Alberta and Albertans are always close to my heart and mind, but I believe now is an important time in my life to draw closer to my family, my kids and my grandchildren.”

Jean led the Wildrose Party in Alberta from March 2015 until its members merged with the Progressive Conservatives to form the United Conservative Party.

“Three years ago, I entered provincial politics because I believed Albertans deserved better from their government — whether it was an unresponsive health-care system, irresponsible spending or suffering from a decline in democracy,” Jean’s statement reads.

“We needed to set a bold new direction for conservative politics in this province and I’m proud that during my time as leader of Wildrose and as a member of the United Conservative Party, these policies are closer to coming to reality than ever before.”

In October 2017, Jason Kenney beat Jean to win the leadership of the newly merged party.

“Conservatives are stronger together,” Jean said. “Together with my caucus and our movement, I worked hard to set out a vision of unity for Albertans and members of our party. It’s a legacy I’m proud of.

“More importantly, I cannot express how humbling it was to lead Alberta’s official Opposition for over two years. I was privileged to meet with Albertans from every corner of the province, listen to them and advocate for them in the legislature. I made friendships that will last a lifetime.

“Last fall, I was proud to run for the leadership of our United Conservative Party and was incredibly touched by the support I received. Our members set out a clear direction for our party, and I would like to wish Jason Kenney and the rest of my UCP colleagues the very best as they prepare for the next election.”

Jean also became a familiar face nationally during the Fort McMurray wildfires. The politician lost his own home in the massive blaze.

“My beautiful wife Kim was my greatest support during my time as MLA, leader and leadership candidate, and it’s time for us to take the next steps on our adventure together — including finally getting our home rebuilt in Fort McMurray,” Jean’s statement Monday reads. “I love this province. Thank you everyone.”

Kenney also issued a statement Monday evening, thanking Jean for his “huge contributions to the conservative movement” over the last 14 years.

“All Alberta conservatives are deeply grateful to Brian for his leadership, just as all Albertans should be grateful for his public service. Brian stepped up to the mantle of leadership at a difficult time for his family personally, and distinguished himself as a strong leader of the opposition at a key time in Alberta history.

“His compassionate response and leadership in the face of the Fort McMurray fire of 2016 demonstrated his strength of character.

“Following our party’s leadership election, I made it clear to Brian that he is a valued and important member of the [United] Conservative team.

“While it is a loss for our caucus that he has decided to return to private life, I understand and respect his personal reasons for doing so. His legacy in public life will endure in the United Conservative Party which he helped to create.”

Kenney said he spoke to Jean earlier on Monday and wished him and his family well.

On Monday night, Premier Rachel Notley issued a statement on Jean’s decision to leave politics, thanking him for his service on behalf of the province.

“Brian Jean has dedicated much of his life to the service of our country and province,” the statement reads. “As former Leader of the Official Opposition, Brian Jean took over his party at a difficult time and led it ably and conducted himself in a manner that demonstrated it is possible to disagree without being disagreeable.

“He represented his constituency with great dedication — no more so than during the Wood-Buffalo wildfires.”