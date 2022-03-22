Menu

Politics

Dozens of UCP Constituency Association presidents urge party to keep Kenney’s leadership vote in Red Deer

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted March 22, 2022 1:51 pm
Click to play video: 'UCP sees surge in memberships ahead of Jason Kenney leadership review vote' UCP sees surge in memberships ahead of Jason Kenney leadership review vote
WATCH ABOVE: An upcoming vote to decide the fate of Jason Kenney as United Conservative Party leader and Alberta premier is driving up membership numbers. Tom Vernon reports.

As the United Conservative Party board prepares to meet to discuss the logistics of Premier Jason Kenney’s upcoming leadership review, a number of UCP Constituency Association presidents have set out a number of recommendations on what they would like to see happen.

In an email to constituency presidents obtained this week by Global News, UCP executive director Dustin van Vugt said the number of people who are signed up for the April 9 vote of confidence has reached almost 14,000.

Read more: 13,700 UCP members have registered for upcoming leadership review

Saturday was the cutoff day for new members to sign up to vote, but existing members have another three weeks to do so. The party feels it could reach 20,000 registered voters, which far exceeds the capacity of the hotel ballroom set aside in Red Deer.

Story continues below advertisement

In a letter to the UCP board Tuesday, 33 Constituency Association presidents laid out five recommendations for the April 9 special general meeting (SGM).

The first request is to keep the SGM in Red Deer. Earlier this week, there was discussion about the possibility of the vote being held in other cities over several days.

Trending Stories

“You decided Red Deer was the location and told us one site helped secure the integrity of the vote,” read the letter obtained by Global News. “We think to change this now becomes an even greater logistical difficulty to ensure volunteers exist in multiple cities.”

The presidents went on to say that changing the location now “makes us look disorganized and unprofessional.”

Read more: Backbencher delivers blunt warning to Kenney about ignoring UCP members’ concerns

The group would also like to see the vote take place at the original location: the Cambridge Hotel, proposing that shuttles run from Westerner Park and Red Deer College to help with parking and capacity issues.

The presidents are also proposing that voting hours be extended to allow for 12 hours of voting: from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Other recommendations include increasing the number of volunteer scrutineers overseeing the vote, as well as managing voter lists on paper rather than on electronic forms. The presidents believe relying on any form of electronic lists “seems like a glitch waiting to happen.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Thank you for considering our recommendations. Please note these were achieved through consensus, with no single president opposing any of them and all supporting raising them to you,” read the letter.

Any changes to the voting process would have to be put to the full party executive board for ratification. The UCP board is scheduled to meet Tuesday night to discuss the logistics.

— with files from Tom Vernon, Global News and The Canadian Press.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
