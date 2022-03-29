Regina police make 5 arrests following attempted armed robbery, ‘high risk’ traffic stop

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service (RPS) arrested five people after receiving a report of an attempted armed robbery that occurred on the 1400 block of Bond Street on March 28, 2022, at approximately 10:00 p.m.

Police stated a group of masked suspects had arrived at the residence and, armed with a firearm, attempted to rob a man who then fled into the residence and locked the door. The suspects left in a vehicle.

“Police located the vehicle and performed a high risk traffic stop,” police stated in a release. “Five occupants were arrested. One of the suspects was arrested on an unrelated warrant.

“A search revealed a firearm, and a substance believed to be methamphetamine.”

RPS said the investigation led to the arrest of 29-year-old Lynden Bellegarde, who is charged with possession of methamphetamine and armed robbery using a restricted firearm.

Thirty year-old Brett Lorne Bellegarde is charged with possession of firearm/ammunition contrary to prohibition order.

Both men are from Balcarres, Sask. The Bellegardes made their first appearance on these charges in Provincial Court today, Tuesday March 29, 2022, at 2:00 p.m.

