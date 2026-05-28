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Crime

Sex offender with ‘high risk to re-offend’ expected to live in Winnipeg, police say

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted May 28, 2026 12:28 pm
1 min read
Lorne Bradburn, a man convicted on violent offences who was released from Stony Mountain Institution on Wednesday and is expected to live in Winnipeg, prompting an alert from police. View image in full screen
Lorne Bradburn, 22, who has a lengthy criminal record for violent offences, was released from Stony Mountain Institution on Wednesday and is expected to live in Winnipeg, prompting an alert from police. Winnipeg Police Service
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Winnipeg police are cautioning residents following the release of a man with a lengthy criminal record of violent offences from Stony Mountain Institution on Wednesday.

Lorne Bradburn, 22, is described as “a convicted offender considered high risk to re-offend in a sexual and/or violent manner” in the news release shared by the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) and Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit.

Bradburn was released after serving just over four years in federal custody at the prison north of Winnipeg, police said.

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He is described by police as approximately five feet eight inches and weighing 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He has a tattoo of a teardrop on his left upper cheek and cursive writing on the right side of his neck, police added.

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Bradburn has “a lengthy criminal record for violent offences including convictions for assault, assault peace officer with a weapon, and uttering threats,” according to the WPS.

He is being released from prison with conditions. He must live at an approved address and avoid intoxicants, including alcohol.

Police said Bradburn is specifically barred from bars and other spaces where people typically drink alcohol, and is subject to a curfew from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Bradburn is also banned from contacting anyone under the age of 16 and cannot attend places frequented by Winnipeg youth, including public pools, parks and community centres, according to the WPS. He is not allowed to visit any daycare, school, schoolgrounds or playgrounds without a probation officer or another approved supervisor, the statement continued.

A lifetime weapons ban was also issued to Bradburn, police said.

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