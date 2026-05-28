Sex offender with ‘high risk to re-offend’ expected to live in Winnipeg, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are cautioning residents following the release of a man with a lengthy criminal record of violent offences from Stony Mountain Institution on Wednesday.

Lorne Bradburn, 22, is described as “a convicted offender considered high risk to re-offend in a sexual and/or violent manner” in the news release shared by the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) and Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit.

Bradburn was released after serving just over four years in federal custody at the prison north of Winnipeg, police said.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He is described by police as approximately five feet eight inches and weighing 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He has a tattoo of a teardrop on his left upper cheek and cursive writing on the right side of his neck, police added.

Story continues below advertisement

Bradburn has “a lengthy criminal record for violent offences including convictions for assault, assault peace officer with a weapon, and uttering threats,” according to the WPS.

He is being released from prison with conditions. He must live at an approved address and avoid intoxicants, including alcohol.

Police said Bradburn is specifically barred from bars and other spaces where people typically drink alcohol, and is subject to a curfew from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Bradburn is also banned from contacting anyone under the age of 16 and cannot attend places frequented by Winnipeg youth, including public pools, parks and community centres, according to the WPS. He is not allowed to visit any daycare, school, schoolgrounds or playgrounds without a probation officer or another approved supervisor, the statement continued.

A lifetime weapons ban was also issued to Bradburn, police said.