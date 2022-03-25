Police charge Regina man after pursuit of stolen truck

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service (RPS) have charged a man after officers tracked down a stolen truck.

Read more: Regina police charge Calgary man with fentanyl trafficking

The man was arrested March 24 at about 9:10 p.m. According to a release, a member of the Canine Unit was in the area of 7th Avenue and Argyle Street when he observed a vehicle that had been reported stolen earlier in the day.

“The male driver and lone occupant of the truck travelled to South Regina at which point officers successfully deployed a tire deflation device (commonly known as a spike belt),” police stated. “The vehicle carried on, eventually coming to a stop in a parking lot near Saskatchewan Drive and Broad Street.”

Story continues below advertisement

RPS stated the 27-year-old Breland Emile Louison exited the vehicle and was arrested without incident.

Louison was charged with operation of a conveyance while prohibited and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. He made his first appearance in Provincial Court Friday morning.

1:11 Spike belts used to stop driver travelling wrong way on Hwy. 115 in Peterborough Spike belts used to stop driver travelling wrong way on Hwy. 115 in Peterborough – Jan 12, 2021