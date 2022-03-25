Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police charge Regina man after pursuit of stolen truck

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted March 25, 2022 6:58 pm
Police charged a 27-year-old man following an investigation into a report of a stolen truck where a spike belt was used to halt the vehicle.
Police charged a 27-year-old man following an investigation into a report of a stolen truck where a spike belt was used to halt the vehicle. File / Global News

The Regina Police Service (RPS) have charged a man after officers tracked down a stolen truck.

Read more: Regina police charge Calgary man with fentanyl trafficking

The man was arrested March 24 at about 9:10 p.m. According to a release, a member of the Canine Unit was in the area of 7th Avenue and Argyle Street when he observed a vehicle that had been reported stolen earlier in the day.

“The male driver and lone occupant of the truck travelled to South Regina at which point officers successfully deployed a tire deflation device (commonly known as a spike belt),” police stated. “The vehicle carried on, eventually coming to a stop in a parking lot near Saskatchewan Drive and Broad Street.”

Trending Stories

Read more: Two Regina men charged after police seize over $577,000 of illegal cigarettes

Story continues below advertisement

RPS stated the 27-year-old Breland Emile Louison exited the vehicle and was arrested without incident.

Louison was charged with operation of a conveyance while prohibited and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. He made his first appearance in Provincial Court Friday morning.

Click to play video: 'Spike belts used to stop driver travelling wrong way on Hwy. 115 in Peterborough' Spike belts used to stop driver travelling wrong way on Hwy. 115 in Peterborough
Spike belts used to stop driver travelling wrong way on Hwy. 115 in Peterborough – Jan 12, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagInvestigation tagRegina News tagRegina Police Service tagStolen Vehicle tagCanine Unit tagSpike Belt tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers