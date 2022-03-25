Menu

Crime

Fourth person charged in Regina homicide of Prince Albert man

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted March 25, 2022 7:52 pm
Regina Police Service (RPS) were called to Greenberg Park on the 1900 block of Broder Street for a report of a deceased person on Dec. 16. View image in full screen
Regina Police Service (RPS) were called to Greenberg Park on the 1900 block of Broder Street for a report of a deceased person on Dec. 16. Dave Parsons / Global News

A fourth person has been charged in connection with the homicide of a man who was found dead in December in a Regina park.

Regina Police Service (RPS) were called to Greenberg Park on the 1900 block of Broder Street for a report of a deceased person on Dec. 16, 2021. Regina Fire and Protective Services and EMS were already on scene and confirmed the person to be deceased.

Read more: Police charge Regina man after pursuit of stolen truck

The individual was identified by police as Harvey Beatty, 22, of Prince Albert, Sask.

Harvey Beatty, 22, from Prince Albert was found dead in Regina on Dec. 16.
Harvey Beatty, 22, from Prince Albert was found dead in Regina on Dec. 16. Regina Police Service

RPS first charged a man and woman in January with second-degree murder in connection with Beatty’s death.

A 24-year-old man was then charged with second-degree murder in February.

RPS announced on Friday that after continued investigation, a fourth suspect was arrested Thursday.

Read more: Quebec appeals court orders new trial for woman accused of killing daughters

Isaiah Ryan Sparvier, 26, of Grenfell, Sask., is facing a second-degree murder charge.

Sparvier made his first court appearance in provincial court on Friday morning.

Click to play video: 'Man sentenced for manslaughter in grisly homicide' Man sentenced for manslaughter in grisly homicide
