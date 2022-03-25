Fourth person charged in Regina homicide of Prince Albert man

A fourth person has been charged in connection with the homicide of a man who was found dead in December in a Regina park.
Regina Police Service (RPS) were called to Greenberg Park on the 1900 block of Broder Street for a report of a deceased person on Dec. 16, 2021. Regina Fire and Protective Services and EMS were already on scene and confirmed the person to be deceased.
The individual was identified by police as Harvey Beatty, 22, of Prince Albert, Sask.
RPS first charged a man and woman in January with second-degree murder in connection with Beatty’s death.
A 24-year-old man was then charged with second-degree murder in February.
RPS announced on Friday that after continued investigation, a fourth suspect was arrested Thursday.
Isaiah Ryan Sparvier, 26, of Grenfell, Sask., is facing a second-degree murder charge.
Sparvier made his first court appearance in provincial court on Friday morning.
Comments