Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

London police issue public warning following release of ‘high-risk offender’

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted March 28, 2022 3:17 pm
Allan Eugene Ashton. View image in full screen
Allan Eugene Ashton. London Police Service/Handout

London police issued a warning to the public on Monday in response to the release from custody of a man who they say is a high-risk offender with a history of violence and sexual-related offences.

In a brief statement, police said they were issuing the notice in the interest of public safety after Allan Eugene Ashton, 54, was recently released from custody.

Ashton, police said, has as a history of violence, criminal harassment, uttering threats and offences of a sexual nature, and will be residing in the London area.

Trending Stories

Read more: 1 dead following fatal collision in Township of Perth East: OPP

He is described by police as a Caucasian male, approximately 190 pounds, five-feet-nine-inches tall, with brown hair and green eyes.

Story continues below advertisement

“The London Police Service is issuing this information and warning after careful deliberation and consideration of all related issues, including privacy concerns, in the belief that it is clearly in the public interest to inform the members of the community of the release of Ashton,” police said.

No other information has been released by police.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London tagLondon Police tagLondon Ontario tagLondon Police Service taglps tagLondon crime tagOntario crime taghigh risk offender tagRelease From Custody tagallan eugene ashton tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers