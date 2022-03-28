London police issue public warning following release of ‘high-risk offender’

Send this page to someone via email

London police issued a warning to the public on Monday in response to the release from custody of a man who they say is a high-risk offender with a history of violence and sexual-related offences.

In a brief statement, police said they were issuing the notice in the interest of public safety after Allan Eugene Ashton, 54, was recently released from custody.

Ashton, police said, has as a history of violence, criminal harassment, uttering threats and offences of a sexual nature, and will be residing in the London area.

He is described by police as a Caucasian male, approximately 190 pounds, five-feet-nine-inches tall, with brown hair and green eyes.

“The London Police Service is issuing this information and warning after careful deliberation and consideration of all related issues, including privacy concerns, in the belief that it is clearly in the public interest to inform the members of the community of the release of Ashton,” police said.

No other information has been released by police.