1 dead following fatal collision in Township of Perth East: OPP

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted March 28, 2022 12:20 pm
file photo View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. OPP

Provincial police in Perth County say one person has died following a serious two-vehicle collision Monday morning in the Township of Perth East.

The collision occurred just before 6:30 a.m. along Highway 8 between Road 102 and Road 104, just west of New Hamburg, Ont., police said.

Read more: Snow and strong winds expected in London area and Middlesex County on Monday

Police say one person was pronounced dead as a result of the collision. Their identity has not been made public, and few other details have been provided.

Highway 8 remained closed for investigation as of noon, according to the Ministry of Transportation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

