1 dead following fatal collision in Township of Perth East: OPP

Provincial police in Perth County say one person has died following a serious two-vehicle collision Monday morning in the Township of Perth East.

The collision occurred just before 6:30 a.m. along Highway 8 between Road 102 and Road 104, just west of New Hamburg, Ont., police said.

Police say one person was pronounced dead as a result of the collision. Their identity has not been made public, and few other details have been provided.

Highway 8 remained closed for investigation as of noon, according to the Ministry of Transportation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

#PerthOPP are currently on scene of a fatal collision on Highway 8, between Rd 102 and 104, Perth East. One person has died. The road will be closed for the investigation. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Updates will be provided as they become available. ^jj pic.twitter.com/LQA7RETxvg — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) March 28, 2022