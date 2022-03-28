Menu

Snow and strong winds expected in London area and Middlesex County on Monday

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted March 28, 2022 7:47 am
Snow falling in downtown London, Ont., on Nov. 26, 2021. View image in full screen
Snow falling in downtown London, Ont., on Nov. 26, 2021. Scott Monich/Global News

Spring may have started, but we are not out of the winter weather just yet as Environment Canada is warning that the London area is in for more snowfall and strong winds.

A weather advisory is in effect for London, Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka, and eastern and western Middlesex County on Monday.

The national weather agency said the area could receive anywhere from five to 10 centimetres of snow, with wind gusts of up to 60 km/h throughout the afternoon.

The expected weather could make travelling difficult and reduce visibility at times due to blowing snow.

The weather could cause issues on surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots that may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow, Environment Canada said.

Lake effect snow will continue to affect the area and may intensify Monday morning for a few hours before gradually weakening throughout the afternoon, Environment Canada said.

