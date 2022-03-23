Kamloops RCMP identify man found dead in van, say he was homicide victim

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say the person found dead in a van in a residential Kamloops, B.C., neighbourhood was a man reported missing earlier this month, and have ruled the case a homicide.

Mohd Abdullah, 60, was last heard from on March 11, and was reported missing on March 14 when he didn’t show up for work.

He was found in a white rental van in the 1600-block of Monterey Place on Thursday night, in what police at the time called a “suspicious death.”

Mounties are now trying to piece together a timeline of Abdullah’s movements prior to his death.

Investigators want to speak with anyone who may have seen him anytime between Friday, March 11, and the discovery of his body on Thursday, March 17.

“Mohd usually travelled by foot, or took public transit,” Sgt. Nestor Baird with Kamloops RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit said in a media release Wednesday.

“We are releasing two images of Mohd getting off a bus in the downtown area on Friday March 11, in hopes that it will spark the memory of any witnesses who may have seen him on that day or afterwards, and assist police in tracking his movements.”

Abdullah was described as five-foot-eight and 126 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police are also still looking for tips on the movements of the van he was located in, prior to its discovery by police.

Police are trying to build a timeline on the travel of a white 2020 GMC rental van linked to the death.

The vehicle is a white 2020 GMC van with Budget rental decals on it and the British Columbia licence plate PJ 9131.

The BC Coroners Service is also conducting its own investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.