Kamloops RCMP say death of person found in vehicle is suspicious

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say the death of a person found in a vehicle in southwest Kamloops is being treated as suspicious.

Mounties were called to the 1600-block of Monterey Place around 10 p.m. Thursday, where they found the deceased.

“Police are waiting on the results of an autopsy to confirm the victim’s identity,” Staff Sgt. Todd Weibe with the Kamloops RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit said in a media release Friday.

“More information will be released to help further the investigation as it becomes available.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police have not released the person’s age or gender, or any additional circumstances surrounded the death.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating the death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.