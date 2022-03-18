Menu

Crime

Kamloops RCMP say death of person found in vehicle is suspicious

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 18, 2022 10:36 pm
A picture of police tape. View image in full screen
Police found the person dead in a vehicle on Monterey Place around 10 p.m. Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

RCMP say the death of a person found in a vehicle in southwest Kamloops is being treated as suspicious.

Mounties were called to the 1600-block of Monterey Place around 10 p.m. Thursday, where they found the deceased.

Man dead in shooting at Kamloops motel, police suspect links to drug trade

“Police are waiting on the results of an autopsy to confirm the victim’s identity,” Staff Sgt. Todd Weibe with the Kamloops RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit said in a media release Friday.

“More information will be released to help further the investigation as it becomes available.”

Body found in Kamloops, RCMP seek public's assistance

Police have not released the person’s age or gender, or any additional circumstances surrounded the death.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating the death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

