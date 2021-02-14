Man dead in shooting at Kamloops motel, police suspect links to drug trade

A man is dead in what Kamloops RCMP are calling a targeted killing linked to the drug trade.
Mounties were called to the Howard Johnson Motel in the 500 block of Columbia Street shortly before 8 p.m., Saturday.
Officers found a man dead in one of the units, and have deemed the death a homicide.
No arrests have been made, but police don’t believe there is a risk to the general public.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.
