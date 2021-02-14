Menu

Crime

Man dead in shooting at Kamloops motel, police suspect links to drug trade

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 14, 2021 3:30 pm
Police say a homicide at a motel in downtown Kamloops appears to be targeted and related to the drug trade.
Police say a homicide at a motel in downtown Kamloops appears to be targeted and related to the drug trade. Google Street View

A man is dead in what Kamloops RCMP are calling a targeted killing linked to the drug trade.

Mounties were called to the Howard Johnson Motel in the 500 block of Columbia Street shortly before 8 p.m., Saturday.

Officers found a man dead in one of the units, and have deemed the death a homicide.

No arrests have been made, but police don’t believe there is a risk to the general public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

