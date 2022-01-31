Body found in Kamloops, RCMP seek public’s assistance

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP is seeking the public’s help to learn what happened to a young man whose body was found in Kamloops.

The body was discovered Jan. 29 in the shared parking lot of St. Joseph’s Cemetery/Tk’emlups Health Clinic/Tk’emlups Church in Kamloops.

RCMP said in a press release that evidence found near the victim’s body link him to a black 2014 Honda Accord located on Dallas Drive at Lafarge Road in Kamloops. RCMP did not identify the victim, or offer further details into how he died.

“Police are asking anyone who might have dashcam video from the Chilcotin Road area to Lafarge Road at Dallas Drive in Kamloops from the afternoon of Jan. 28 until the morning of Jan. 29 to contact investigators,” Insp. Brent Novakoski of the BC RCMP Major Crime Section said in a press release.

“An extensive video canvas of areas related to this investigation is being conducted in hope that investigators will be able to confirm a timeline of events to further this investigation.”

Anyone with dashcam footage or information is asked to call the SED MCU information line at 1-877-987-8477.