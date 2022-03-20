Mounties release photo of van linked to Kamloops suspicious death

Send this page to someone via email

Kamloops RCMP have released an image of a van linked to a suspicious death as they appeal for tips and witnesses.

Police were called to the 1600-block of Monterey Place around 10 p.m. on Thursday, where they found a person dead inside a vehicle.

Police have yet to release any information about the deceased person, including age or gender, and said Sunday they were waiting on the results of an autopsy to confirm their identity and cause of death.

“We are asking the public for assistance in helping us establish the vehicle’s movements during this past week,” Staff Sgt. Todd Wiebe with the Kamloops RCMP Serious Crime Unit said in a media release.

“Please have a look at the van and its license plate. If you think you saw it or if you have dash cam or surveillance footage capturing it, please contact police as soon as possible.”

The white 2020 GMC van has a ‘Budget’ rental decal on the doors and graphic that says “boxes” on the sides, and the B.C. licence plate PJ9-131.

Investigators are particularly interested in the van’s travel Kamloops and the surrounding rural areas and communities, including Clearwater, Valemount, Savana, Cache Creek, and places in between.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.