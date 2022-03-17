Menu

Crime

OPP issue vehicle description in Ingersoll, Ont. incident where teen was followed

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted March 17, 2022 5:23 pm
FILE. View image in full screen
FILE. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Oxford OPP have released new details about the suspect vehicle being sought in connection with an incident in Ingersoll, Ont. earlier this month that saw a 14-year-old reportedly followed by a suspicious vehicle.

Police say the incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. on March 4 along Thames Street North. A vehicle, described by police Thursday as a grey-coloured Ford Focus with tinted windows, was observed driving slowly north while following the teen.

The incident occurred hours after police made public an investigation into a similar incident that took place the previous night.

In their update Thursday, police said the Ford had been observed following teenagers in the area of Thames Street North, close to Ingersoll District Collegiate Institute.

Read more: OPP investigate 2nd incident involving teen being followed by vehicle in Ingersoll, Ont.

In the incident from March 3, police said a suspicious van had stopped on Charles Street around 8:45 p.m., and that the occupant tried to convince a 14-year-old to get inside.

Trending Stories

At the time, police described the van as an older model white utility van, dirty, with possibly black painted graffiti.

While two incidents have been made public, it’s not clear how many in total have been reported to police.

“Residents are reminded to be aware of their surroundings at all times, and are encouraged to report any suspicious activity,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Charges laid in Kingston, Ont. child exploitation investigation' Charges laid in Kingston, Ont. child exploitation investigation
Charges laid in Kingston, Ont. child exploitation investigation
