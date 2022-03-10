OPP investigate 2nd incident involving teen being followed by vehicle in Ingersoll, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police in Oxford County say they are now investigating a second incident in Ingersoll, Ont., in which a 14-year-old reported being followed by a suspicious vehicle.

The incident occurred along Thames Street around 2:30 p.m. on March 4, police said. A vehicle, described as a light-coloured smaller vehicle with tinted windows, was observed driving slowly north while following the teenager.

Few other details have been provided. The incident occurred hours after police announced to the public that they were investigating a similar incident from the previous night.

In that case, police allege that a suspicious van stopped on Charles Street at around 8:45 p.m. on March 3 and that the occupant tried to convince a 14-year-old to get inside.

The van is described as an older model white utility van, dirty, with possibly black painted graffiti.

“Residents are reminded to be aware of their surroundings at all times, and are encouraged to report any suspicious activity at the time,” police said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.