Canada

OPP investigates after teenager asked to get into vehicle in Ingersoll, Ont.

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted March 4, 2022 11:23 am
opp patch View image in full screen
File photo. Ontario Provincial Police. The Canadian Press file

Oxford County OPP are investigating after police say a driver tried to convince a 14-year-old to get into his van.

Police say the van stopped on Charles Street in Ingersoll, Ont., at roughly 8:45 p.m. Thursday.

Read more: B.C. man arrested in connection with child luring case in Waterloo

The driver reportedly “attempted to convince” the youth to get into the vehicle, which police have described as an older model white utility van “with possibly black painted graffiti.”

No injuries were reported by police.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them.

