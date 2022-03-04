OPP investigates after teenager asked to get into vehicle in Ingersoll, Ont.

Oxford County OPP are investigating after police say a driver tried to convince a 14-year-old to get into his van.
Police say the van stopped on Charles Street in Ingersoll, Ont., at roughly 8:45 p.m. Thursday.
The driver reportedly “attempted to convince” the youth to get into the vehicle, which police have described as an older model white utility van “with possibly black painted graffiti.”
No injuries were reported by police.
Police ask anyone with information to contact them.
