Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

B.C. man arrested in connection with child luring case in Waterloo

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 3, 2022 12:34 pm
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo Regional Police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say a B.C. man has been arrested in connection with a lengthy child luring investigation.

Police say officers from the OPP and Waterloo Region began their investigation into the luring of two teen girls, one from the region and one from Brant County, in the fall of 2020.

Read more: Waterloo police lay charges after gaming house raid in Kitchener

They say they identified a suspect in December of last year, before a Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest.

Trending Stories

He was arrested out west, and arrangements were made with local law enforcement officials to have the man returned to Ontario in February, where he was arrested by local police.

Read more: 1 man charged after hateful graffiti located in Waterloo business, police say

Story continues below advertisement

A 30-year-old man from Victoria is facing multiple charges including luring a child, making child pornography, making sexually explicit material available to a child and invitation to sexual touching.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional Police tagWaterloo news tagWaterloo police tagWaterloo crime tagChild Luring tagBrant County tagBC man arrested tagVictoria man arrested tagWaterloo Brant Child Luring tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers