B.C. man arrested in connection with child luring case in Waterloo

Waterloo Regional Police say a B.C. man has been arrested in connection with a lengthy child luring investigation.

Police say officers from the OPP and Waterloo Region began their investigation into the luring of two teen girls, one from the region and one from Brant County, in the fall of 2020.

They say they identified a suspect in December of last year, before a Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest.

He was arrested out west, and arrangements were made with local law enforcement officials to have the man returned to Ontario in February, where he was arrested by local police.

A 30-year-old man from Victoria is facing multiple charges including luring a child, making child pornography, making sexually explicit material available to a child and invitation to sexual touching.