Sports

Edmonton Elks receiver Adarius Bowman announces retirement from CFL

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted March 16, 2022 1:02 pm
adarius bowman retires View image in full screen
Edmonton receiver Adarius Bowman celebrates his touchdown against the B.C. Lions during the second half of a CFL football game in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday October 21, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Less than two months after signing with the Edmonton Elks, receiver Adarius Bowman has announced he’s retiring again.

Bowman announced his retirement on Oct. 17, 2019. On Jan. 26, he signed back with the green and gold for the 2022 CFL season.

Read more: Edmonton Elks go retro and bring back receiver Adarius Bowman

The 36-year-old spent seven seasons in Edmonton from 2011 to 2017, helping the franchise win a Grey Cup championship in 2015.

From 2014-2016, Bowman led the league in receiving yards and had the second-highest franchise record in 2016 of 1,761 yards.

Click to play video: 'Former Edmonton Elk plans to cut long locks for charity' Former Edmonton Elk plans to cut long locks for charity
Story continues below advertisement

In that same season, Bowman set a team record for receptions in one season with 120.

Trending Stories

In 2017, Bowman won the Tom Pate Award for sportsmanship and community service. He scored 49 touchdowns in his career and is a three-time CFL and Western Division All Star.

Read more: Kicker Sergio Castillo signs 2-year deal with Edmonton Elks

In 2018, Bowman also played for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Montreal Alouettes.

More coming…

