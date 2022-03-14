Menu

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Kicker Sergio Castillo signs 2-year deal with Edmonton Elks

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 14, 2022 5:24 pm
Castillo View image in full screen
Winnipeg Blue Bombers kicker Sergio Castillo (14) kicks a field goal against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats during second half football action in the 108th CFL Grey Cup in Hamilton, Ont., on Sunday, December 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

The Edmonton Elks signed American kicker Sergio Castillo to a two-year contract Monday.

Castillo joined the Winnipeg Blue Bombers late last season and helped the club capture a second straight Grey Cup title. He appeared in the club’s final three regular-season games, making seven-of-nine field goals and four-of-five converts.

READ MORE: Edmonton Elks unveil new helmet with classic ‘EE’ logo 

Castillo was a key part of Winnipeg’s 33-25 overtime Grey Cup win over Hamilton, making all five field goals he attempted. Additionally, he also had two crucial singles kicking off with a brisk wind in the fourth quarter so when Ticats kicker Michael Domagala made a 13-yard field goal with six seconds remaining in regulation, it was to force overtime and not secure a late victory.

Castillo, a 2019 CFL all-star, has spent time in the league with Winnipeg (2015, ’21), Ottawa (2016), Hamilton (2017) and B.C. (2019). He also played six games with the NFL’s New York Jets in 2020.

Castillo has made 87-of-101 field goal tries (86.1 per cent) in 41 career CFL games while boasting a 44.4-yard punting average.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
