Edmonton Elks unveil new helmet with classic ‘EE’ logo

The Edmonton Elks will be wearing the classic EE logo on their helmets when the 2022 CFL season starts later this year.

“The Double E represents our club’s tradition of excellence both on and off the field. It’s an Edmonton icon and we’re thrilled to have a fresh version on our new helmet,” Elks president and CEO Victor Cui said in a news release Thursday.

Variations of the EE logo had been on the team’s helmet from 1965 to 2019. The CFL season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but in 2021 the team played with the elks antlers logo on their helmets.

“This helmet bridges the past with the present and is symbolic of our commitment to connecting our tradition with a bright future. One look at our new helmet and you know who we are and what we stand for,” Cui said.

“We’ve listened to our fans and can’t wait to proudly wear this new helmet at The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We've listened to our fans and can't wait to proudly wear this new helmet at The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium."

View image in full screen The Edmonton Elks will be bringing back the classic EE logo for the 2022 season. Edmonton Elks

When the team announced it would be changing its name in 2020, it promised the classic EE look would remain with the new name. Variations of the new logo were unveiled in June 2021 when the team announced its new name.

Some of the logos included the EE and others included the antler design.

The new helmet will also include a helmet stripe — a feature the team called “a staple of Edmonton helmets since the 1960s.”

The players’ numbers will also be in bold on the back, flanked by the Canadian flag and the CFL logo. The rear bumper will read “EDMONTON” while the front bumper reads “ELKS.”

“There are few things in sports as powerful as the logo on a football helmet,” EE Football Alumni president Mookie Mitchell said. “The new Double E connects generations of players who have proudly worn the green and gold.”

Fans will get their first look at the helmet in person on June 3 when the Elks host the Calgary Stampeders in the pre-season home opener.

View image in full screen The Edmonton Elks unveiled the team’s new helmet on March 3, 2022. It features the classic EE logo, the bold helmet stripe and bold player numbers on the back. Edmonton Elks

