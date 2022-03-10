Shooting victim is Montreal’s fourth homicide of 2022

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police are investigating after a deadly shooting early Thursday in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

Police say a 28-year-old man died in hospital after being shot in the upper body just after midnight.

READ MORE: Montreal police ask for public’s help to identify important witness in homicide investigation

Police found the victim near the intersection of rue Pierre Corneille and Boucherville street, according to SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant. The man was shot at least once.

The circumstances surrounding the killing remain unclear Brabant said.

READ MORE: Police investigate 3rd drive-by shooting in Montreal North over the weekend

Police currently have made no arrests and have no suspects.

Story continues below advertisement

A command post has been set up in the area, as investigators will be going door to door to gather witness accounts.

This is the fourth homicide of the year on the island of Montreal.