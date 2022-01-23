Police investigate 3rd drive-by shooting in Montreal North over the weekend

Send this page to someone via email

A 28-year-old man was sent to hospital Saturday night after yet another shooting in Montreal North over the weekend.

Authorities say they were called at 6:45 p.m. to Rolland Boulevard near Pascal Street — the same location where another act of gun violence took place the night before.

The victim was found with gunshot wounds to his lower body and transported to hospital and is in stable condition.

Police say the man was walking when they believe a vehicle drove by and shot at him. Officers say the victim is known to police.

No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made.

This comes after two separate shootings took place in the same area on Friday evening that sent two men to hospital. Both victims are equally in stable condition.

Authorities were called at around 6 p.m. to the first incident, also on Rolland Boulevard. The victim was a 32-year-old man and was shot in both legs. He was walking with another man, who was not hit.

Hours later, at 2:20 a.m., the SPVM was dispatched to the intersection of Monselet Street and Bruxelles Avenue for the second shooting, which took place nearby.

Officers did not find the victim but found bullet-shell casings on the ground. They say they were later informed that a 25-year-old man showed up to hospital with gunshot wounds to his upper and lower body.

No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made for either of these two incidents as well. Authorities say they don’t know if the three events are connected.

All three victims will be interrogated by police.

