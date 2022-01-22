Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Separate shootings in Montreal’s north end sends 2 victims to hospital: police

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted January 22, 2022 4:58 pm
Click to play video: 'NYC police officer killed during domestic disturbance call in Harlem' NYC police officer killed during domestic disturbance call in Harlem
WATCH: NYC police officer killed during domestic disturbance call in Harlem

Police are investigating two shootings in Montreal’s north end on Friday evening that sent two men to hospital with gunshot wounds.

Authorities were called at around 6 p.m. to the first incident, which was a drive-by shooting on Rolland Boulevard. The victim was a 32-year-old male and was shot in both legs. He was walking with another man who was not shot.

He was brought to hospital and health officials say he is in stable condition. Police say no arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified.

READ MORE: Montreal police arrest man who allegedly orchestrated violent home invasion

Hours later, at 2:20 a.m., Montreal police were called to the intersection of Monselet Street and Bruxelles Avenue for another shooting.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Police arrived on the scene and did not find a victim but bullet-shell casings were found. They say they were later informed that a 25-year-old male showed up to hospital with gunshot wounds to his upper and lower body.

Officers say no suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made for the second incident either. They don’t know if both incidents are connected.

Both victims are in stable condition and will be interrogated by police.

Click to play video: 'Montreal police arrest teens as online threats force school closures' Montreal police arrest teens as online threats force school closures
Police tagShooting tagMontreal Police tagSPVM tagGun Violence tagGang Violence tagGun Crime tagMontreal North tagMontreal shootings tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers