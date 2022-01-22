Separate shootings in Montreal’s north end sends 2 victims to hospital: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating two shootings in Montreal’s north end on Friday evening that sent two men to hospital with gunshot wounds.

Authorities were called at around 6 p.m. to the first incident, which was a drive-by shooting on Rolland Boulevard. The victim was a 32-year-old male and was shot in both legs. He was walking with another man who was not shot.

He was brought to hospital and health officials say he is in stable condition. Police say no arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified.

READ MORE: Montreal police arrest man who allegedly orchestrated violent home invasion

Hours later, at 2:20 a.m., Montreal police were called to the intersection of Monselet Street and Bruxelles Avenue for another shooting.

Story continues below advertisement

Police arrived on the scene and did not find a victim but bullet-shell casings were found. They say they were later informed that a 25-year-old male showed up to hospital with gunshot wounds to his upper and lower body.

Officers say no suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made for the second incident either. They don’t know if both incidents are connected.

Both victims are in stable condition and will be interrogated by police.