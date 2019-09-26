Montreal police arrest man who allegedly orchestrated violent home invasion

A 33-year-old man was arrested this week in connection with a violent home invasion in Montreal’s east end earlier this summer.

Montreal police say there were several suspects involved — they are still searching for two others.

Const. Véronique Comtois says a woman was attacked by two men who were pretending to delivery pizza to her home in Tétraultville on July 18.

The man who was arrested on Wednesday allegedly orchestrated the crime. He is the victim’s former boyfriend, according to police.

READ MORE: Ottawa police seek to identify suspects in Barrhaven home invasion, shooting

Comtois said the man appeared in court on Thursday to face charges of breaking and entering, confinement and possession of a firearm. Investigators also seized a firearm from his home.

A second man, 26, has also been arrested. Police say he will appear in court on Friday where he is expected to face a gun trafficking charge.

Police say they are still looking for the two suspects who entered the woman’s home and attacked her. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Info-Crime hotline at 514-393-1133.

WATCH: (Aug. 27., 2018) Hudson home invasion caught on camera