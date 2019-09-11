Ottawa police seek to identify suspects in Barrhaven home invasion, shooting

Ottawa police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying three suspects in a break and enter in Barrhaven on Saturday that left one man with gunshot wounds.

Ottawa police say at around 4:45 a.m., they received a call of a reported shooting in the 3400 block of Woodroffe Avenue in Barrhaven.

Officers found a male victim with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds at the residence.

READ MORE: Committee OKs plan to see Ottawa property taxes increase by 3% in 2020

Police determined that three disguised suspects had broken into the victim’s home before the shooting took place.

The suspects fled on foot shortly after the shooting but were not apprehended.

Surveillance footage outside the home shows the suspects entering and fleeing the residence.

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for the three suspects.

The first suspect is described as a 20- to 30-year-old man, approximately six feet two inches tall with a slim build. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black sweater, dark pants and a black balaclava.

READ MORE: Ontario law society repeals rule requiring members to commit to promoting diversity

The second suspect is described as a 20- to 30-year-old man with a heavy-set build. He was wearing a black hoodie and black face mask.

The third suspect is described as a 20- to 30-year-old man, approximately five foot seven with a slim build and dressed in all black.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Ottawa police robbery unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5116.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or at crimestoppers.ca.