Cast your votes – What’s the worst road in Manitoba?

Calling all motorists, cyclists, bus riders and pedestrians – it’s time to put your frustrations about Manitoba roadways into action.

CAA’s annual Worst Roads Campaigns is now open — all Manitobans are welcome to cast their votes for the most rage-inducing roadways of 2022.

“We are very proud to say that this annual advocacy campaign has influenced change for 10 years,” said Heather Mack, manager of government and community relations at CAA Manitoba.

“As we kick off another year of the campaign, we are calling on all Manitobans to vote for their Worst Roads today and join the community of drivers, cyclists, transit riders and pedestrians committed to improving our roads.”

The results will inform all levels of government as to where the problem spots are in the province.

“The key to economic recovery is the investment in roads and supporting infrastructure because when we invest in our roads, we also create jobs,” said Mack.

“Throughout the pandemic, our roads have been the arteries used every day to keep essential workers, goods and services flowing. Now more than ever, funding for roadway improvements and proper infrastructure needs to be consistent to ensure that quality and safety is maintained for everyone.”

Road users can submit their nominations at caaworstroads.com.

The voting closes on April 6.

