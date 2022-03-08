Menu

Traffic

Deteriorating road conditions lead to crashes, closures of Manitoba highways

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 8, 2022 4:04 pm
The scene of the crash on McGillivray Boulevard. View image in full screen
The scene of the crash on McGillivray Boulevard. Submitted / Kon Paseschnikoff

Multiple highways around the city of Winnipeg are closed Tuesday afternoon, as quickly deteriorating road conditions have led to at least one major crash.

Police and emergency services were on the scene of a crash on McGillivray Boulevard just west of the city, leading to the closure of that road between the Perimeter Highway and McCreary Road.

Conrad Paseschnikoff owns a business nearby and he said he couldn’t see much because of the whiteout conditions but went to look outside when he heard ambulances go by.

“It wasn’t pretty, with all the ambulances going by,” he said.

“I saw lots coming from the city, and then they were heading back with their lights and sirens on. I did 15 years on emergency services, so if they’re heading back to the hospital with lights and sirens on, you know it’s not too good.”

According to Winnipeg police, the crash involved multiple vehicles in ‘zero’ visibility, and at least two people were taken to hospital, one in serious condition.

Most of the vehicles have since been removed from the scene, but the road is expected to remain closed.

Police also responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 near Cabot Road, just west of St. Francois-Xavier.

Road conditions have also led to the closure of the Perimeter itself, as well as the Trans-Canada Highway between Headingley and Portage la Prairie.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.

