Crime

Charges laid against Kelowna car jacking suspect

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted March 8, 2022 5:25 pm
Okanagan man describes getting caught up in violent incident on his way to work
Ki Merkel says he was on his way to work Monday morning when a car hit his vehicle. In the aftermath of the collision, Merkel says he was shot at and pepper-sprayed.

The man apprehended in a high-profile takedown on Highway 97 in West Kelowna on Monday has been charged.

According to court records, Kenneth Patrick Morrison faces charges of attempted murder with a firearm as well as robbery.

READ MORE: Kelowna car crash takes violent turn with gunshot, pepper spray

On Tuesday, charges were sworn against Morrison — who was born in 1988 — and he’s scheduled to be back in court on March 11.

He faces another earlier charge of breaching a probation order in January.

He was arrested on Monday after a crash, an alleged car-jacking and reportedly pulling a gun on two Good Samaritans.

Two men wrestle with armed suspect after crash in Kelowna
Two men wrestle with armed suspect after crash in Kelowna

The incident started around 7:45 a.m., after someone reported a heavily damaged Ford F150 pickup truck driving erratically near Glenmore Road and Union Road in Kelowna.

RCMP said police then got a report that there had been a motor vehicle incident on Glenmore Road near Snowsell Street, involving the Ford F150 and two other vehicles.

The Ford F150 was later determined to be stolen.

Read more: Man arrested, firearms seized after armed carjacking in Kelowna

“The driver … of the stolen Ford F150 tried to take another vehicle by force, producing a firearm at a motorist who had stopped to assist in the collision,” said Insp. Adam MacIntosh of the Kelowna RCMP.

“A struggle ensued with this Good Samaritan, who was supported by another male who also stopped to assist. A fight ensued and a firearm was discharged by the suspect. The suspect then released bear spray on the two males.”

Click to play video: 'Alleged backlog of criminal files in Kelowna called ‘grossly inaccurate’ by B.C. Prosecution Service' Alleged backlog of criminal files in Kelowna called ‘grossly inaccurate’ by B.C. Prosecution Service
Alleged backlog of criminal files in Kelowna called ‘grossly inaccurate’ by B.C. Prosecution Service

Police said the man reportedly produced a second firearm and stole another truck by force.

Police were able to track the stolen truck without the knowledge of the driver.

Roughly three hours after the first calls to police, around 10:50 a.m., the RCMP said its emergency response team stopped the stolen vehicle and apprehended the driver on Grizzly Road in West Kelowna.

