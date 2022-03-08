Charges laid against Kelowna car jacking suspect

Send this page to someone via email

The man apprehended in a high-profile takedown on Highway 97 in West Kelowna on Monday has been charged.

According to court records, Kenneth Patrick Morrison faces charges of attempted murder with a firearm as well as robbery.

On Tuesday, charges were sworn against Morrison — who was born in 1988 — and he’s scheduled to be back in court on March 11.

He faces another earlier charge of breaching a probation order in January.

He was arrested on Monday after a crash, an alleged car-jacking and reportedly pulling a gun on two Good Samaritans.

The incident started around 7:45 a.m., after someone reported a heavily damaged Ford F150 pickup truck driving erratically near Glenmore Road and Union Road in Kelowna.

RCMP said police then got a report that there had been a motor vehicle incident on Glenmore Road near Snowsell Street, involving the Ford F150 and two other vehicles.

The Ford F150 was later determined to be stolen.

“The driver … of the stolen Ford F150 tried to take another vehicle by force, producing a firearm at a motorist who had stopped to assist in the collision,” said Insp. Adam MacIntosh of the Kelowna RCMP.

“A struggle ensued with this Good Samaritan, who was supported by another male who also stopped to assist. A fight ensued and a firearm was discharged by the suspect. The suspect then released bear spray on the two males.”

Police said the man reportedly produced a second firearm and stole another truck by force.

Police were able to track the stolen truck without the knowledge of the driver.

Roughly three hours after the first calls to police, around 10:50 a.m., the RCMP said its emergency response team stopped the stolen vehicle and apprehended the driver on Grizzly Road in West Kelowna.