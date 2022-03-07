Kelowna car crash takes violent turn with gunshot, pepper spray

Send this page to someone via email

Monday’s commute isn’t one that John Jameson and Ki Merkel will soon forget.

It was around 8 a.m. near Glenmore Road when Merkel’s Honda SUV was forced from the road as an F150 came barreling toward him.

He swerved out of its way, hit a tree, and realized the truck had gone on to hit another vehicle, prompting him to get out and help.

He then saw a woman whose vehicle had been hit screaming and the person who caused the crash was “distraught, too,” Merkel said.

Within seconds, John Jameson was also involved. He’d seen Merkel swerve out of the way and the subsequent crash. He had pulled over so he could avoid debris from the crash and help the woman, too.

As they tried to figure out how to help her they saw the driver of the truck run to Jameson’s car, which he’d left open.

“I ran back and he closed the door just before I got there, but he didn’t lock it,” Jameson said. “I was able to get in and we fought and wrestled and, I didn’t realize it, but he had weapons,”

Jameson said the man then pulled a gun.

“He shot at me, missed me, somehow, point blank,” Jameson said.

“Then we kept fighting and that gun wasn’t working anymore so he tried to go for other guns.”

That’s when Merkel stepped in.

“I grabbed his gun, I tried to shoot in the air,” Merkel said. “It didn’t work so I smashed the gun on the sidewalk. I took the magazine out and chucked the magazine.”

Jameson said that when Merkel was disposing of the gun he’d found, the alleged shooter was reaching into a black bag and he continued to wrestle him for the keys.

Merkel came back, and the man then grabbed some pepper spray he had hanging around his neck and sprayed them both.

“He managed to weasel his way out,” Jameson said. “ I tried to get a choke on him but he was able to buck me off and then he sprayed me some more and ran off and stole someone else’s truck .”

The both acknowledge that without the other, things could have been much worse.

RCMP has said very little about the incident, other than confirming there has been a crash. Numerous community witnesses have seen a heightened police presence.

“At approximately 8 a.m. this morning, the Kelowna RCMP responded to a serious motor vehicle collision in the area of Glenmore Road and Snowsell Road in Kelowna,” Cpl. Tammy Lobb said in a press release. “An investigation is underway and additional details will be released when they become available.”

Central Okanagan public schools Deputy Superintendent, Terry Beaudry indicated that there was more at play than simply a crash.

“Staff at North Glenmore Elementary brought students inside upon arrival at school this morning, on a recommendation from the RCMP and out of an abundance of caution. The school has returned to regular routines,” beaudruy said.

