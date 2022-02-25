Piano man Cody Ceci finding right note for Edmonton Oilers

Send this page to someone via email

If he’s not trying to tickle the twine as a member of the Edmonton Oilers, you can find Cody Ceci tickling the ivories.

“I grew up playing (the piano). My grandma taught me at a pretty young age. I took some lessons from there,” recalled Ceci.

He stepped away from the keys once he got into high school and started playing junior hockey. But once he settled into his NHL career, Ceci found his musical calling too hard to resist.

“When I started playing professional, I had a lot of downtime. I ended up buying a piano. I’ve been playing the last 10 years or so,” said Ceci.

“I really enjoy playing late nights, after games. I’ll either learn songs or just mess around. I find it just really helps me wind down and take my mind off hockey for a little bit.”

The hockey this season has been up and down. The Oilers started the season hot, then struggled and saw head coach Dave Tippett get fired. They’re now 5-2 since new head coach Jay Woodcroft and assistant Dave Manson came up from Bakersfield.

“They both have very high attention to detail and they want us to have the same,” Ceci said. “They’ve put in a few new systems, but the biggest thing I think is how the guys have responded to the new coaching staff have really bought in and focused on what they’re teaching us.”

Ceci, 28, isn’t the first member of his family to play pro sports. His dad, Parri, played in the CFL for Calgary for a couple of seasons in the 1980s before an injury ended his career. Prior to that, Parri helped the Guelph Gryphons win the Vanier Cup in 1984.

“I think, especially early in my career, he really pushed me to stay focused and really establish myself,” said Ceci. “He made it to a high level in a sport. He knew what it took.”

Ceci and the Oilers play game two of their five-game road trip Saturday against the Florida Panthers. 630 CHED has the action starting with the Face-off Show at 9 a.m. and then the game at 10:30 a.m.