Edmonton Oilers fall short against Tampa Bay Lightning

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers opened their five-game road trip with a 5-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Oilers have lost two straight after winning five in a row under new head coach Jay Woodcroft.

With just over eight minutes left in the first, Patrick Maroon had his backhand stopped by Mike Smith, the rebound banked in off Devin Shore’s skate.

The Oilers replied when Connor McDavid snapped in a power play goal.

However, with just 14.4 seconds to go in the first, Steven Stamkos’ shot beat Smith over the right shoulder to make it 2-1 Lightning.

Brayden Point beat Smith from in tight halfway through the second with a delayed penalty coming to the Oilers.

Corey Perry notched his 400th career goal with a power play deflection to make it 4-1.

Story continues below advertisement

Zach Hyman scored for the fifth straight game late in the second. He was sent in alone by Leon Draisaitl and beat Andrei Vasilevskiy.

McDavid fired in a mid-range wrister to pull the Oilers within a goal halfway through the third.

With 1:06 to go, Draisaitl blasted his patented sharp angle one-timer, but the puck rang off the post. Nikita Kucherov sealed it for Tampa Bay with a late empty netter.

The Oilers outshot the Lightning 30-23. Draisaitl had three assists.

The Oilers, 28-20-3, will visit the Florida Panthers on Saturday. The 630 CHED Face-off Show begins at 9 a.m. The game starts at 10:30 a.m.