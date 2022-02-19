Edmonton Oilers hang on against Jets for 5th straight win

Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers won their fifth in a row, beating the Winnipeg Jets 4-2 Saturday afternoon.

The Oilers were in penalty trouble early, giving the Jets a 90-second two-man advantage. Edmonton’s penalty kill held strong, allowing Winnipeg just one shot on the power play. The Oilers struck on the power play later in the first, with Zach Hyman deflecting Tyson Barrie’s point shot for his 17th of the season.

In the second period, McDavid drove in and sent a pass to Kailer Yamamoto. His first shot was stopped by Connor Hellebuyck, but he was able to flip in the rebound for his tenth. With the teams playing four-on-four a few minutes later, Leon Draisaitl whipped a brilliant cross-ice backhand pass to McDavid who fired in his 26th.

The Jets had two breakaways while killing off a four-minute penalty in the third. Mikko Koskinen stopped Brenden Dillon on the first one, but Adam Lowry scored on the second try to bring the Jets within two with 9:15 left. The Jets pulled close with 5:22 to go when Kyle Connor pounded in a power play one-timer.

The Oilers were called for too many men with 2:05 left but were able to kill off the penalty. Darnell Nurse scored a length of the ice empty-net goal with 2.1 ticks on the clock.

Koskinen made 22 saves and is 5-0-1 in his last six games. The Oilers, 28-18-3, are 5-0 since Jay Woodcroft took over as head coach.

Edmonton will host Minnesota Sunday night (630 CHED, Face-off Show 4:30 p.m., game at 6 p.m.).