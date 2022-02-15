Edmonton Oilers shut out Sharks

Send this page to someone via email

Stuart Skinner made 20 saves for his first NHL shutout as the Edmonton Oilers earned a 3-0 road win over the San Jose Sharks Monday night.

Skinner was strong early as the Sharks had the first six shots of the game.

The Oilers scored on their first shot on net. Evan Bouchard’s point shot was tipped by Derek Ryan, then went in off Warren Foegele’s leg. It was Foegele’s first goal since Dec. 18.

Just over a minute later, Darnell Nurse’s shot ticked in off the stick of a Sharks defender to make it 2-0.

The Oilers outshot the Sharks 14-2 in the second period but could not extend the lead. They had a three-on-one while shorthanded but didn’t get a shot on goal.

The Oilers kept the pressure on early in the third and went up 3-0 when Connor McDavid snapped a shot under Sharks goaltender James Reimer.

It was the first shutout of the season for the Oilers (25-18-3) who are right back at it Tuesday night in Los Angeles. You can listen to pre-game coverage and the game itself on 630 CHED beginning with The Faceoff Show at 7 p.m. The game starts at 8:30 p.m.

